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10 Min Meditation & Breathwork

videos (2)

10 Min Back to Basics Meditation #9

11:53

10 Min Back to Basics Meditation #9

Back to Basics strips meditation to its core: ten minutes of breath awareness with no mantra or technique. Alessandra guides postural settling, several long intentional breaths, then a slow scan upward through the spine.

10 Min Breathwork & Meditation #2

10:06

10 Min Breathwork & Meditation #2

Alessandra guides a ten-minute seated practice, opening with gentle side bends and shoulder rolls before moving into alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) and a closing solar plexus visualization for warmth, focus and inner steadiness. Chair-friendly.

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