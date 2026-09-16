10 Min Meditation & Breathwork

Back to Basics strips meditation to its core: ten minutes of breath awareness with no mantra or technique. Alessandra guides postural settling, several long intentional breaths, then a slow scan upward through the spine.
Alessandra guides a ten-minute seated practice, opening with gentle side bends and shoulder rolls before moving into alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) and a closing solar plexus visualization for warmth, focus and inner steadiness. Chair-friendly.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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