Fitness Content Studio · Los Angeles

LICENSED OR CUSTOM
FITNESS CONTENT
FOR BRANDS.

Fitscope produces studio-quality content for more fitness modalities than anyone else — from strength training, Pilates and yoga to cycling and rowing - we can handle all your content needs.

Explore Our Library Contact Us
30+
Modalities
2K+
Classes Available
7+
Years in Production
20+
Brand Partners
CyclingEllipticalTreadmillRowingRecumbentAirbikeFunctional TrainerVertical ClimberMax TrainerStairclimberStrengthYogaPilatesStretchMobilityCyclingEllipticalTreadmillRowingRecumbentAirbikeFunctional TrainerVertical ClimberMax TrainerStairclimberStrengthYogaPilatesStretchMobility
What We Offer

TWO WAYS TO PARTNER

Content Licensing

LICENSE OUR
FULL LIBRARY

Access thousands of professionally produced studio fitness classes — available for license for your app, OEM fitness console, or digital platform. More equipment types covered than any other provider.

Strength
Elliptical
Yoga & Pilates
Rowing
Stretching & Mobility
Airbike
HIIT
Vertical Climber
Indoor Cycling
Core
Treadmill
And more...
Explore Our Library
STRENGTH
STRENGTH
YOGA & PILATES
YOGA & PILATES
INDOOR CYCLING
INDOOR CYCLING
TREADMILL
TREADMILL
ROWING
ROWING
ELLIPTICAL
ELLIPTICAL
STRETCHING
STRETCHING
CORE
CORE
RECOVERY
RECOVERY

Dozens of classes across every format

Professional video production camera in studio
Dedicated Los Angeles Production Studio
Production Services

FULL-SERVICE
STUDIO PRODUCTION

We handle everything — from casting top-tier fitness talent to final delivery. All content is produced in our dedicated LA fitness production studio.

  • Talent sourcing & auditions
  • Editing & motion graphics
  • Fitness program development
  • Livestream & on-demand productions
  • Multi-equipment format support
  • Custom branded content packages
Discuss Your Project
Clients & Partners

TRUSTED BY LEADING FITNESS BRANDS

WellRight
Bowflex
Fitness On Demand
BodyCraft
Xebex Fitness
Ergatta
MaxiClimber
Aviron
Yesoul
RitFit
Sunrise
Burnalong
Let's Work Together

READY TO POWER
YOUR PLATFORM?

Whether you need ready-to-license content or a full production partner — Fitscope has you covered.

Get in Touch